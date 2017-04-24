Over in Headless SlimerJS with Firefox, fellowzillian Brendan Dahl writes about the work he’s been doing to support running Firefox headlessly. A headless mode for Firefox makes it easier to test websites with the browser, especially in continuous integration, to ensure Firefox remains compatible with the Web. It also enables a variety of other interesting use cases.

Brendan started with Linux, the most popular platform for CI services like Travis, and focused first on SlimerJS, a popular tool for testing websites with Firefox (and scripting the browser more generally) that uses Firefox to run a different XUL application (rather than running Firefox itself). Now he’s working on support for full headless Firefox as well as Windows and Mac.

Check out his blog post for more details and to tell him how you’d use the feature!

Also published on Medium.